All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|+2
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|+½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|_
y-clinched wild card
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|+1½
|z-Atlanta
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|Philadelphia
|84
|72
|.538
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|73
|.535
|½
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
