AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-Toronto8869.561+2
y-Seattle8670.551
y-Tampa Bay8671.548_

y-clinched wild card

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
San Diego8671.548+1½
z-Atlanta9859.624_
Philadelphia8472.538_
Milwaukee8473.535½

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

