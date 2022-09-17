All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8263.566+1½
Seattle8062.563+1
Tampa Bay8064.556_

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta8955.618+11
Philadelphia8064.556+2
San Diego7866.542_
Milwaukee7767.5351

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday's Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

