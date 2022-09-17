All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|+1½
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|+1
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|_
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|+11
|Philadelphia
|80
|64
|.556
|+2
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|77
|67
|.535
|1
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday's Games
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
