AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8466.560+1½
Tampa Bay8367.553
Seattle8267.550_
Baltimore7871.5234

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9356.624+11½
San Diego8367.553+1
Philadelphia8167.547_
Milwaukee8070.5332

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

