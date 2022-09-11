All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Tampa Bay7859.569+1
Toronto7860.565
Seattle7861.561_
Baltimore7366.5255

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta8752.626+10½
Philadelphia7762.554
San Diego7763.550_
Milwaukee7466.5293

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 10-4) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you