AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Boston8565.567_
Toronto8365.561_
New York8366.557½
Oakland8167.5472
Seattle7969.5344

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Farrell 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Los Angeles9554.638_
St. Louis7869.531_
Cincinnati7772.5172
Philadelphia7672.514
San Diego7672.514

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

