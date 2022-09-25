All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|+1½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|68
|.553
|+½
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Baltimore
|79
|72
|.523
|4
Saturday's Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|94
|58
|.618
|+10½
|San Diego
|84
|68
|.553
|+½
|Philadelphia
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
