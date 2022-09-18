All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8364.565+1½
Tampa Bay8264.562+1
Seattle8064.556_

Saturday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta9155.623+11
Philadelphia8066.548_
San Diego8066.548_
Milwaukee7867.538

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

