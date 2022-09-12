All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Tampa Bay7860.565
Seattle7961.564
Toronto7861.561_

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta8753.621+10½
Philadelphia7862.557+1½
San Diego7764.546_
Milwaukee7566.5322

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

