AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8768.561+3
Tampa Bay8569.552+1½
Seattle8370.542_
Baltimore8074.519

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
San Diego8668.558+2½
z-Atlanta9758.626_
Philadelphia8370.542_
Milwaukee8272.532

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

