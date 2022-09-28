All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|.552
|+1½
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|.519
|3½
Monday's Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|+2½
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|72
|.532
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
