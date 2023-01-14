WILLIAM & MARY (8-10)
Collier 2-6 0-0 4, Wight 5-8 0-2 10, Mullins 3-6 2-4 8, Nelson 5-13 4-4 15, Dorsey 3-6 0-0 7, Case 1-3 0-2 2, Lowe 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 11-12 15, Milkereit 1-2 2-4 4, Ayesa 1-3 0-0 2, Karasinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 19-28 69.
UNC-WILMINGTON (14-5)
Kelly 2-3 1-2 5, White 3-10 12-17 21, Harvey 0-4 0-0 0, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 3-10 5-7 12, Harden-Hayes 3-7 6-6 14, Newby 0-2 1-2 1, Farrar 4-6 2-5 10, Enoh 1-1 0-2 2, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0, Van Der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 27-41 67.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 39-36. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 2-14 (Dorsey 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Case 0-1, Milkereit 0-1, Ayesa 0-2, Williams 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 6-23 (White 3-5, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Thomas 1-4, Ross 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Newby 0-2, Harvey 0-4). Fouled Out_Collier, Wight, Mullins, Newby. Rebounds_William & Mary 27 (Case, Milkereit 5), UNC-Wilmington 33 (White 8). Assists_William & Mary 7 (Nelson 5), UNC-Wilmington 9 (Harvey, Thomas, Newby, Farrar 2). Total Fouls_William & Mary 35, UNC-Wilmington 24. A_4,571 (6,100).
