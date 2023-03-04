ELON (8-24)
Sherry 6-8 3-6 15, Halloran 6-11 0-0 14, Gillens-Butler 3-16 0-0 7, Mackinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 3-11 0-0 7, Ervin 2-5 1-2 6, Bowen 0-0 0-2 0, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 4-10 51.
WILLIAM & MARY (13-19)
Wight 2-6 4-6 8, Ayesa 8-15 0-0 23, Case 4-10 1-2 11, Mullins 2-6 0-0 4, Nelson 1-7 2-2 5, Karasinski 3-5 1-2 9, Rice 2-4 5-5 11, Milkereit 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Lowe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 13-17 73.
Halftime_William & Mary 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Elon 5-18 (Halloran 2-2, Ervin 1-3, Watson 1-5, Gillens-Butler 1-7, Mackinnon 0-1), William & Mary 14-32 (Ayesa 7-14, Case 2-3, Karasinski 2-3, Rice 2-4, Nelson 1-5, Milkereit 0-1, Mullins 0-2). Rebounds_Elon 31 (Sherry 12), William & Mary 35 (Wight 13). Assists_Elon 9 (Watson 3), William & Mary 17 (Mullins, Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Elon 16, William & Mary 13.
