|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ELON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sherry
|29
|6-8
|3-6
|7-12
|0
|3
|15
|Halloran
|37
|6-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|Gillens-Butler
|34
|3-16
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|7
|Mackinnon
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Watson
|28
|3-11
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|7
|Ervin
|24
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Bowen
|11
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Pratt
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|4-10
|9-31
|9
|16
|51
Percentages: FG .382, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Halloran 2-2, Ervin 1-3, Watson 1-5, Gillens-Butler 1-7, Mackinnon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sherry 2, Bowen).
Turnovers: 10 (Halloran 3, Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Mackinnon 2, Watson).
Steals: 2 (Halloran, Sherry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wight
|34
|2-6
|4-6
|6-13
|4
|0
|8
|Ayesa
|29
|8-15
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|23
|Case
|31
|4-10
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|11
|Mullins
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|4
|Nelson
|35
|1-7
|2-2
|0-6
|5
|0
|5
|Karasinski
|15
|3-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Rice
|11
|2-4
|5-5
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Milkereit
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Williams
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Lowe
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|13-17
|12-35
|17
|13
|73
Percentages: FG .404, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Ayesa 7-14, Case 2-3, Karasinski 2-3, Rice 2-4, Nelson 1-5, Milkereit 0-1, Mullins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wight).
Turnovers: 7 (Mullins 2, C.Williams, Case, Karasinski, Milkereit, Wight).
Steals: 7 (Mullins 2, Nelson 2, Wight 2, Case).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Elon
|27
|24
|—
|51
|William & Mary
|34
|39
|—
|73
