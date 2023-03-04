FGFTReb
ELONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sherry296-83-67-120315
Halloran376-110-00-32214
Gillens-Butler343-160-00-5237
Mackinnon291-40-00-2122
Watson283-110-01-5317
Ervin242-51-20-1026
Bowen110-00-21-3120
Pratt80-00-00-0010
Totals20021-554-109-3191651

Percentages: FG .382, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Halloran 2-2, Ervin 1-3, Watson 1-5, Gillens-Butler 1-7, Mackinnon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sherry 2, Bowen).

Turnovers: 10 (Halloran 3, Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Mackinnon 2, Watson).

Steals: 2 (Halloran, Sherry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WILLIAM & MARYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wight342-64-66-13408
Ayesa298-150-02-20123
Case314-101-22-71111
Mullins312-60-00-3544
Nelson351-72-20-6505
Karasinski153-51-20-0029
Rice112-45-50-00211
Milkereit60-20-01-1100
C.Williams61-10-01-3132
Lowe20-10-00-0000
Totals20023-5713-1712-35171373

Percentages: FG .404, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Ayesa 7-14, Case 2-3, Karasinski 2-3, Rice 2-4, Nelson 1-5, Milkereit 0-1, Mullins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wight).

Turnovers: 7 (Mullins 2, C.Williams, Case, Karasinski, Milkereit, Wight).

Steals: 7 (Mullins 2, Nelson 2, Wight 2, Case).

Technical Fouls: None.

Elon272451
William & Mary343973

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

