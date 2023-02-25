MONMOUTH (NJ) (6-25)
Foster 7-11 9-15 23, Vuga 6-7 2-4 14, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Collins 2-8 0-0 5, Spence 0-4 0-1 0, Holmstrom 2-4 0-0 6, Ruth 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 0-2 0-0 0, Doyle 2-5 0-0 4, Sandhu 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-51 13-22 62.
WILLIAM & MARY (12-19)
Wight 4-8 4-8 12, Ayesa 5-13 0-0 15, Case 3-5 6-6 13, Mullins 4-8 6-8 15, Nelson 0-2 2-2 2, Milkereit 2-6 3-4 9, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Karasinski 2-2 0-0 5, Rice 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-47 21-28 74.
Halftime_William & Mary 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-9 (Holmstrom 2-4, Collins 1-3, Allen 0-1, Ball 0-1), William & Mary 11-26 (Ayesa 5-13, Milkereit 2-4, Karasinski 1-1, Mullins 1-1, Case 1-3, Rice 1-3, Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Vuga, Karasinski. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Vuga 8), William & Mary 27 (Case 6). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 15 (Spence 6), William & Mary 15 (Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 24, William & Mary 19. A_3,470 (8,600).
