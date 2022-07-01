Friday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Third Round
Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (23), United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Women's Singles
Third Round
Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Ons Jabeur (3), Tunisia, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 6-3.
Heather Watson, Britain, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 6-3, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Second Round
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (16), Brazil, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 5-3, ret.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12), France, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (15), Ukraine, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
