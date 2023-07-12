Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (25), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-2, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

