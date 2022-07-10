Sunday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women's Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.