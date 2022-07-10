Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

