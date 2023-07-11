Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £2,582,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers (16), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-1.
