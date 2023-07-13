Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you