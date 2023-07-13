Thursday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £16,077,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
