First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 9, 4:17. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 10 (Pionk, Barron), 11:33 (sh).
Second Period_3, Arizona, Hayton 15 (Keller, Schmaltz), 11:46.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-18-5_30. Winnipeg 10-3-12_25.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 6.
Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 18-20-5 (25 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 31-22-2 (30-29).
A_13,216 (15,321). T_2:22.
Referees_Chris Lee, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Bevan Mills.
