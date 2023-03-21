Arizona0101
Winnipeg2002

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 9, 4:17. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 10 (Pionk, Barron), 11:33 (sh).

Second Period_3, Arizona, Hayton 15 (Keller, Schmaltz), 11:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-18-5_30. Winnipeg 10-3-12_25.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 18-20-5 (25 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 31-22-2 (30-29).

A_13,216 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Bevan Mills.

