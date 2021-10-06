|Calgary
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Harkins, Lowry), 7:20. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Connor, Pionk), 13:23. Penalties_Mangiapane, CGY (Cross Checking), 19:17.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Gawdin 1 (Coleman, Tkachuk), 9:45. 4, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Dube, Kylington), 11:31 (pp). Penalties_Coleman, CGY (Hooking), 3:57; Coleman, CGY (Boarding), 6:17; Beaulieu, WPG (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 9:45.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 2 (Stastny, Schmidt), 9:14 (pp). Penalties_Andersson, CGY (Tripping), 0:23; Vesalainen, WPG (Boarding), 0:23; Ritchie, CGY (Roughing), 0:23; Harkins, WPG (Misconduct), 3:10; Coleman, CGY (Misconduct), 3:10; Zadorov, CGY (Interference), 7:31; Dubois, WPG (Slashing), 15:16.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 3-8-7_18. Winnipeg 17-12-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-0-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (18-16).
A_0 (15,321). T_2:39.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Kiel Murchison.