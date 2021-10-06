|Calgary
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Harkins, Lowry), 7:20. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Connor, Pionk), 13:23.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Gawdin 1 (Coleman, Tkachuk), 9:45. 4, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Dube, Kylington), 11:31 (pp).
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 2 (Stastny, Schmidt), 9:14 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 3-8-7_18. Winnipeg 17-12-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-0-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (18-16).
A_0 (15,321). T_2:39.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Kiel Murchison.