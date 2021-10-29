|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 5 (Morrissey, Connor), 4:07. 2, Los Angeles, Kupari 1 (Kaliyev), 11:23. Penalties_Kempe, LA (Holding), 16:37.
Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kempe 1 (Danault, Iafallo), 1:41. Penalties_DeMelo, WPG (Holding), 8:56; Brown, LA (Interference), 11:48.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Copp 5 (Connor, Pionk), 2:07 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Dubois 6 (Pionk, Connor), 7:35. Penalties_Danault, LA (Tripping), 1:43; Morrissey, WPG (Hooking), 3:29; Kempe, LA (High Sticking), 4:21.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 13-9-9_31. Los Angeles 7-16-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 1-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 0-3-1 (31-28).
A_11,207 (18,230). T_2:17.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Derek Nansen.