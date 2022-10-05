|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|4
|1
|—
|5
First Period_None. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG (Interference), 3:23; Kadri, CGY (Holding), 11:28.
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Gagner, Rittich), 8:28 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Ehlers, Morrissey), 9:12. 3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1, 12:53. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Ehlers), 18:51. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG (High Sticking), 0:27; Mangiapane, CGY (Tripping), 7:31; Calgary bench, served by Ruzicka (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:28; Toninato, WPG (Tripping), 10:47; Heinola, WPG (Holding), 16:35; Lambert, WPG (Hooking), 19:06.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Lowry, Gagner), 10:47. Penalties_Zadorov, CGY (Roughing), 9:33; Scheifele, WPG (Tripping), 9:33; Andersson, CGY (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 9:33; Perfetti, WPG (Slashing), 12:43; Kadri, CGY (Boarding), 17:43.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-12-15_37. Winnipeg 8-13-6_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Winnipeg 3 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Calgary, Wolf 0-0-0 (12-9). Winnipeg, Rittich 1-0-0 (37-37).
A_13,314 (15,321). T_2:25.
Referees_Chris Lee, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.
