|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|4
|1
|—
|5
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Gagner, Rittich), 8:28 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Ehlers, Morrissey), 9:12. 3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1, 12:53. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Ehlers), 18:51.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Lowry, Gagner), 10:47.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-12-15_37. Winnipeg 8-13-6_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Winnipeg 3 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Calgary, Wolf 0-0-0 (12-9). Winnipeg, Rittich 1-0-0 (37-37).
A_13,314 (15,321). T_2:25.
Referees_Chris Lee, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.
