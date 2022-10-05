Calgary0000
Winnipeg0415

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Gagner, Rittich), 8:28 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Ehlers, Morrissey), 9:12. 3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1, 12:53. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Ehlers), 18:51.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Lowry, Gagner), 10:47.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-12-15_37. Winnipeg 8-13-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Winnipeg 3 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Calgary, Wolf 0-0-0 (12-9). Winnipeg, Rittich 1-0-0 (37-37).

A_13,314 (15,321). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Lee, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

