|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|0
|—
|5
|Calgary
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 1 (DeMelo, Perfetti), 4:18. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Connor, Lowry), 8:29. 3, Calgary, Toffoli 1 (Lindholm, Huberdeau), 15:05. 4, Winnipeg, Dubois 2 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 17:17 (pp).
Second Period_5, Calgary, Coleman 1 (Hanifin, Zohorna), 5:00. 6, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Morrissey, DeMelo), 9:27. 7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Connor, Pionk), 16:52 (sh).
Third Period_8, Calgary, Kadri 1 (Toffoli, Dube), 16:23.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-5-5_16. Calgary 15-14-9_38.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 0-1-0 (16-11).
A_17,219 (19,289). T_2:28.
Referees_Cody Beach, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Joseph Mahon, Andrew Smith.
