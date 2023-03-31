Detroit0022
Winnipeg3216

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 29 (Dillon, Scheifele), 6:56. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 16 (Ehlers, Namestnikov), 11:57. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 39 (Connor, Pionk), 13:34.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, DeMelo 5 (Appleton, Lowry), 1:20. 5, Winnipeg, Niederreiter 23 (DeMelo, Appleton), 13:42.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 10 (Wheeler, Namestnikov), 5:07. 7, Detroit, Perron 20 (Larkin, Seider), 10:41 (pp). 8, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Erne, Luff), 11:02.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 4-7-13_24. Winnipeg 11-10-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Hellberg 5-8-1 (29 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 33-24-2 (25-23).

A_14,389 (15,321). T_2:19.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Travis Toomey.

