|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|—
|6
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 29 (Dillon, Scheifele), 6:56. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 16 (Ehlers, Namestnikov), 11:57. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 39 (Connor, Pionk), 13:34. Penalties_Czarnik, DET (Hooking), 8:05; Walman, DET (Delay of Game), 18:40.
Second Period_4, Winnipeg, DeMelo 5 (Appleton, Lowry), 1:20. 5, Winnipeg, Niederreiter 23 (DeMelo, Appleton), 13:42. Penalties_None.
Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 10 (Wheeler, Namestnikov), 5:07. 7, Detroit, Perron 20 (Larkin, Seider), 10:41 (pp). 8, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Erne, Luff), 11:02. Penalties_Perron, DET (Cross Checking), 7:54; Pionk, WPG (Interference), 9:48.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 4-7-13_24. Winnipeg 11-10-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Hellberg 5-8-1 (29 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 33-24-2 (25-23).
A_14,389 (15,321). T_2:19.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Travis Toomey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.