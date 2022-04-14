THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F81Kyle Connor71424385-24838290.145
F55Mark Scheifele67294170-1723703159.182
F80Pierre-Luc Dubois73262955-31021405217.120
F26Blake Wheeler57124254-932201137.088
F27Nikolaj Ehlers542524491618302219.114
F25Paul Stastny632020401412402120.167
F18Andrew Copp5613223528313151.086
D44Josh Morrissey71112233-358603161.068
D88Nate Schmidt7042832-110101105.038
D4Neal Pionk6932831742101126.024
D5Brenden Dillon7121719166300081.025
F17Adam Lowry711271915203098.122
F71Evgeny Svechnikov6471219-33800174.095
D64Logan Stanley551121324400179.013
D2Dylan DeMelo681111262601067.015
F21Dominic Toninato69661212201140.150
F12Jansen Harkins697310-91300059.119
F91Cole Perfetti182571000121.095
D14Ville Heinola12055-21000025.000
D18Nathan Beaulieu24044-72500024.000
D54Dylan Samberg90442200012.000
F13Zach Sanford11033-1600012.000
F93Kristian Vesalainen53213-8600043.047
F36Morgan Barron61122200010.100
F87Kristian Reichel13112-2700018.056
F22Mason Appleton1110101400017.059
F77Adam Brooks13000000009.000
D45Declan Chisholm2000100004.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont1000000001.000
F19David Gustafsson2000000000.000
D65Johnathan Kovacevic4000120007.000
F39Jeff Malott1000020000.000
F0Riley Nash15000-140007.000
F53Austin Poganski16000-370009.000
F73C.J. Suess3000020000.000
TEAM TOTALS742283946221666499332402.095
OPPONENT TOTALS74228403631-39719548352432.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
37Connor Hellebuyck6236912.93272510418020330.911020
1Eric Comrie137612.688310343850.912010
TEAM TOTALS7444972.8935281142142418.906228394666
OPPONENT TOTALS7444972.863928732122386.905228403719

