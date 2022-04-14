THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Winnipeg Jets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|71
|42
|43
|85
|-2
|4
|8
|3
|8
|290
|.145
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|67
|29
|41
|70
|-17
|23
|7
|0
|3
|159
|.182
|F
|80
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|26
|29
|55
|-3
|102
|14
|0
|5
|217
|.120
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|57
|12
|42
|54
|-9
|32
|2
|0
|1
|137
|.088
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|54
|25
|24
|49
|16
|18
|3
|0
|2
|219
|.114
|F
|25
|Paul Stastny
|63
|20
|20
|40
|14
|12
|4
|0
|2
|120
|.167
|F
|18
|Andrew Copp
|56
|13
|22
|35
|2
|8
|3
|1
|3
|151
|.086
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|71
|11
|22
|33
|-3
|58
|6
|0
|3
|161
|.068
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|70
|4
|28
|32
|-1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|105
|.038
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|69
|3
|28
|31
|7
|42
|1
|0
|1
|126
|.024
|D
|5
|Brenden Dillon
|71
|2
|17
|19
|16
|63
|0
|0
|0
|81
|.025
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|71
|12
|7
|19
|1
|52
|0
|3
|0
|98
|.122
|F
|71
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|64
|7
|12
|19
|-3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.095
|D
|64
|Logan Stanley
|55
|1
|12
|13
|2
|44
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.013
|D
|2
|Dylan DeMelo
|68
|1
|11
|12
|6
|26
|0
|1
|0
|67
|.015
|F
|21
|Dominic Toninato
|69
|6
|6
|12
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|40
|.150
|F
|12
|Jansen Harkins
|69
|7
|3
|10
|-9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.119
|F
|91
|Cole Perfetti
|18
|2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.095
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|12
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|18
|Nathan Beaulieu
|24
|0
|4
|4
|-7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|54
|Dylan Samberg
|9
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|13
|Zach Sanford
|11
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|93
|Kristian Vesalainen
|53
|2
|1
|3
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|36
|Morgan Barron
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|87
|Kristian Reichel
|13
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|22
|Mason Appleton
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|45
|Declan Chisholm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Mikey Eyssimont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|65
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|39
|Jeff Malott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|53
|Austin Poganski
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|228
|394
|622
|1
|666
|49
|9
|33
|2402
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|228
|403
|631
|-39
|719
|54
|8
|35
|2432
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|62
|3691
|2.93
|27
|25
|10
|4
|180
|2033
|0.911
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Eric Comrie
|13
|761
|2.68
|8
|3
|1
|0
|34
|385
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|74
|4497
|2.89
|35
|28
|11
|4
|214
|2418
|.906
|228
|394
|666
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|74
|4497
|2.86
|39
|28
|7
|3
|212
|2386
|.905
|228
|403
|719
