THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022
Winnipeg Jets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|73
|43
|44
|87
|-3
|4
|8
|3
|8
|297
|.145
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|67
|29
|41
|70
|-17
|23
|7
|0
|3
|159
|.182
|F
|80
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|75
|26
|30
|56
|-5
|104
|14
|0
|5
|222
|.117
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|59
|13
|42
|55
|-15
|32
|3
|0
|1
|143
|.091
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|56
|26
|25
|51
|16
|18
|3
|0
|2
|225
|.116
|F
|25
|Paul Stastny
|65
|21
|21
|42
|11
|12
|4
|0
|2
|127
|.165
|F
|18
|Andrew Copp
|56
|13
|22
|35
|2
|8
|3
|1
|3
|151
|.086
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|73
|12
|22
|34
|-6
|60
|6
|0
|3
|163
|.074
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|71
|3
|30
|33
|5
|46
|1
|0
|1
|128
|.023
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|72
|4
|28
|32
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|108
|.037
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|73
|12
|8
|20
|0
|59
|0
|3
|0
|100
|.120
|D
|5
|Brenden Dillon
|73
|2
|17
|19
|13
|63
|0
|0
|0
|81
|.025
|F
|71
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|66
|7
|12
|19
|-4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.095
|D
|64
|Logan Stanley
|56
|1
|12
|13
|1
|44
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.013
|F
|21
|Dominic Toninato
|71
|6
|7
|13
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|42
|.143
|D
|2
|Dylan DeMelo
|70
|1
|11
|12
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|68
|.015
|F
|12
|Jansen Harkins
|71
|7
|3
|10
|-9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.119
|F
|91
|Cole Perfetti
|18
|2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.095
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|12
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|18
|Nathan Beaulieu
|24
|0
|4
|4
|-7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|54
|Dylan Samberg
|10
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|13
|Zach Sanford
|13
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|93
|Kristian Vesalainen
|53
|2
|1
|3
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|22
|Mason Appleton
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|36
|Morgan Barron
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|87
|Kristian Reichel
|13
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|45
|Declan Chisholm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Mikey Eyssimont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|65
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|39
|Jeff Malott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|53
|Austin Poganski
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|233
|403
|636
|-38
|688
|50
|9
|33
|2451
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|241
|425
|666
|0
|745
|55
|8
|37
|2512
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|64
|3783
|3.03
|27
|27
|10
|4
|191
|2091
|0.909
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Eric Comrie
|15
|789
|2.74
|8
|3
|1
|0
|36
|407
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|4617
|2.99
|35
|30
|11
|4
|227
|2498
|.904
|233
|403
|688
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|4617
|2.86
|41
|28
|7
|3
|217
|2435
|.905
|241
|425
|745
