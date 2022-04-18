THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F81Kyle Connor73434487-34838297.145
F55Mark Scheifele67294170-1723703159.182
F80Pierre-Luc Dubois75263056-51041405222.117
F26Blake Wheeler59134255-1532301143.091
F27Nikolaj Ehlers562625511618302225.116
F25Paul Stastny652121421112402127.165
F18Andrew Copp5613223528313151.086
D44Josh Morrissey73122234-660603163.074
D4Neal Pionk7133033546101128.023
D88Nate Schmidt7242832-310101108.037
F17Adam Lowry7312820059030100.120
D5Brenden Dillon7321719136300081.025
F71Evgeny Svechnikov6671219-43800174.095
D64Logan Stanley561121314400179.013
F21Dominic Toninato71671302201142.143
D2Dylan DeMelo701111232601068.015
F12Jansen Harkins717310-91300059.119
F91Cole Perfetti182571000121.095
D14Ville Heinola12055-21000025.000
D18Nathan Beaulieu24044-72500024.000
D54Dylan Samberg100440200012.000
F13Zach Sanford13033-21100014.000
F93Kristian Vesalainen53213-8600043.047
F22Mason Appleton1311201600019.053
F36Morgan Barron8112-5200012.083
F87Kristian Reichel13112-2700018.056
F77Adam Brooks13000000009.000
D45Declan Chisholm2000100004.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont1000000001.000
F19David Gustafsson2000000000.000
D65Johnathan Kovacevic4000120007.000
F39Jeff Malott1000020000.000
F0Riley Nash15000-140007.000
F53Austin Poganski16000-370009.000
F73C.J. Suess3000020000.000
TEAM TOTALS76233403636-38688509332451.095
OPPONENT TOTALS762414256660745558372512.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
37Connor Hellebuyck6437833.03272710419120910.909020
1Eric Comrie157892.748310364070.912010
TEAM TOTALS7646172.9935301142272498.904233403688
OPPONENT TOTALS7646172.864128732172435.905241425745

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

