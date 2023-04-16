THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F81Kyle Connor82314980-1120808273.114
D44Josh Morrissey78166076241206172.093
F55Mark Scheifele81422668-164312010206.204
F80Pierre-Luc Dubois732736635771101205.132
F26Blake Wheeler72163955-346706126.127
F27Nikolaj Ehlers45122638-211300132.091
F17Adam Lowry82132336448032126.103
D4Neal Pionk82102333-1244102142.070
F91Cole Perfetti5182230101610090.089
D2Dylan DeMelo7562127105001193.065
D5Brenden Dillon822212327600083.024
F36Morgan Barron7081321431012112.071
D88Nate Schmidt7171219158300101.069
F22Mason Appleton41511162810071.070
F89Sam Gagner488614-41310278.103
F71Axel Jonsson-Fjallby506814-1800254.111
F62Nino Niederreiter226713-4610151.118
F8Saku Maenalanen64461001600061.066
F7Vladislav Namestnikov20281071610036.056
F28Kevin Stenlund5463932002063.095
D54Dylan Samberg63268102500049.041
F19David Gustafsson460662600045.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont191455700026.038
F12Jansen Harkins2232541200018.167
F20Karson Kuhlman33224-7800135.057
D64Logan Stanley19123-12100011.091
D77Kyle Capobianco142021600114.143
D14Ville Heinola10011-520005.000
F87Kristian Reichel2011000001.000
F21Dominic Toninato5011020007.000
TEAM TOTALS8224644569120699527452486.099
OPPONENT TOTALS82224388612-47797426352487.090
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
37Connor Hellebuyck6437782.4937252415719640.92000
33David Rittich2111212.679810505060.901002
TEAM TOTALS8249512.524633342072470.910246445699
OPPONENT TOTALS8249512.8436361052332471.901224388797

