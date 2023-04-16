THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Winnipeg Jets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|-11
|20
|8
|0
|8
|273
|.114
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|2
|41
|2
|0
|6
|172
|.093
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|-16
|43
|12
|0
|10
|206
|.204
|F
|80
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|5
|77
|11
|0
|1
|205
|.132
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|-3
|46
|7
|0
|6
|126
|.127
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|45
|12
|26
|38
|-2
|11
|3
|0
|0
|132
|.091
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|82
|13
|23
|36
|4
|48
|0
|3
|2
|126
|.103
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|82
|10
|23
|33
|-12
|44
|1
|0
|2
|142
|.070
|F
|91
|Cole Perfetti
|51
|8
|22
|30
|10
|16
|1
|0
|0
|90
|.089
|D
|2
|Dylan DeMelo
|75
|6
|21
|27
|10
|50
|0
|1
|1
|93
|.065
|D
|5
|Brenden Dillon
|82
|2
|21
|23
|2
|76
|0
|0
|0
|83
|.024
|F
|36
|Morgan Barron
|70
|8
|13
|21
|4
|31
|0
|1
|2
|112
|.071
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|71
|7
|12
|19
|15
|8
|3
|0
|0
|101
|.069
|F
|22
|Mason Appleton
|41
|5
|11
|16
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|71
|.070
|F
|89
|Sam Gagner
|48
|8
|6
|14
|-4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|78
|.103
|F
|71
|Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
|50
|6
|8
|14
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|54
|.111
|F
|62
|Nino Niederreiter
|22
|6
|7
|13
|-4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.118
|F
|8
|Saku Maenalanen
|64
|4
|6
|10
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.066
|F
|7
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|20
|2
|8
|10
|7
|16
|1
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|F
|28
|Kevin Stenlund
|54
|6
|3
|9
|3
|20
|0
|2
|0
|63
|.095
|D
|54
|Dylan Samberg
|63
|2
|6
|8
|10
|25
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|46
|0
|6
|6
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.000
|F
|23
|Mikey Eyssimont
|19
|1
|4
|5
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|12
|Jansen Harkins
|22
|3
|2
|5
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.167
|F
|20
|Karson Kuhlman
|33
|2
|2
|4
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.057
|D
|64
|Logan Stanley
|19
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|77
|Kyle Capobianco
|14
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.143
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|10
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|87
|Kristian Reichel
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|21
|Dominic Toninato
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|246
|445
|691
|20
|699
|52
|7
|45
|2486
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|224
|388
|612
|-47
|797
|42
|6
|35
|2487
|.090
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|64
|3778
|2.49
|37
|25
|2
|4
|157
|1964
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|21
|1121
|2.67
|9
|8
|1
|0
|50
|506
|0.901
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4951
|2.52
|46
|33
|3
|4
|207
|2470
|.910
|246
|445
|699
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4951
|2.84
|36
|36
|10
|5
|233
|2471
|.901
|224
|388
|797
