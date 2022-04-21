THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F81Kyle Connor74434487-44838300.143
F55Mark Scheifele67294170-1723703159.182
F80Pierre-Luc Dubois76263056-71041405224.116
F26Blake Wheeler60134255-1732301147.088
F27Nikolaj Ehlers572625511520302232.112
F25Paul Stastny662121421012402128.164
F18Andrew Copp5613223528313151.086
D44Josh Morrissey74122234-860603163.074
D4Neal Pionk7233033446101130.023
D88Nate Schmidt7342832-310101112.036
F17Adam Lowry7412820059030101.119
D5Brenden Dillon7421719136300082.024
F71Evgeny Svechnikov6771219-43800175.093
D64Logan Stanley571121314400179.013
F21Dominic Toninato72671302201142.143
D2Dylan DeMelo711111232601069.014
F12Jansen Harkins727310-91300059.119
F91Cole Perfetti182571000121.095
D14Ville Heinola12055-21000025.000
D18Nathan Beaulieu24044-72500024.000
D54Dylan Samberg100440200012.000
F13Zach Sanford14033-31100014.000
F93Kristian Vesalainen53213-8600043.047
F22Mason Appleton1411201600021.048
F36Morgan Barron9112-5400014.071
F87Kristian Reichel13112-2700018.056
F77Adam Brooks13000000009.000
D45Declan Chisholm2000100004.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont1000000001.000
F19David Gustafsson2000000000.000
D65Johnathan Kovacevic4000120007.000
F39Jeff Malott1000020000.000
F0Riley Nash15000-140007.000
F53Austin Poganski16000-370009.000
F73C.J. Suess3000020000.000
TEAM TOTALS77233403636-49692509332482.094
OPPONENT TOTALS7724443167510747568382546.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
37Connor Hellebuyck6437833.03272710419120910.909020
1Eric Comrie168462.698410384400.914010
TEAM TOTALS7746772.9735311142292531.904233403692
OPPONENT TOTALS7746772.824228742172466.906244431747

