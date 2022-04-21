THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Winnipeg Jets
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|74
|43
|44
|87
|-4
|4
|8
|3
|8
|300
|.143
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|67
|29
|41
|70
|-17
|23
|7
|0
|3
|159
|.182
|F
|80
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|76
|26
|30
|56
|-7
|104
|14
|0
|5
|224
|.116
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|60
|13
|42
|55
|-17
|32
|3
|0
|1
|147
|.088
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|57
|26
|25
|51
|15
|20
|3
|0
|2
|232
|.112
|F
|25
|Paul Stastny
|66
|21
|21
|42
|10
|12
|4
|0
|2
|128
|.164
|F
|18
|Andrew Copp
|56
|13
|22
|35
|2
|8
|3
|1
|3
|151
|.086
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|74
|12
|22
|34
|-8
|60
|6
|0
|3
|163
|.074
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|72
|3
|30
|33
|4
|46
|1
|0
|1
|130
|.023
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|73
|4
|28
|32
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|112
|.036
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|74
|12
|8
|20
|0
|59
|0
|3
|0
|101
|.119
|D
|5
|Brenden Dillon
|74
|2
|17
|19
|13
|63
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.024
|F
|71
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|67
|7
|12
|19
|-4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|75
|.093
|D
|64
|Logan Stanley
|57
|1
|12
|13
|1
|44
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.013
|F
|21
|Dominic Toninato
|72
|6
|7
|13
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|42
|.143
|D
|2
|Dylan DeMelo
|71
|1
|11
|12
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|69
|.014
|F
|12
|Jansen Harkins
|72
|7
|3
|10
|-9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.119
|F
|91
|Cole Perfetti
|18
|2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.095
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|12
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|18
|Nathan Beaulieu
|24
|0
|4
|4
|-7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|54
|Dylan Samberg
|10
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|13
|Zach Sanford
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|93
|Kristian Vesalainen
|53
|2
|1
|3
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|22
|Mason Appleton
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|36
|Morgan Barron
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|87
|Kristian Reichel
|13
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|45
|Declan Chisholm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Mikey Eyssimont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|65
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|39
|Jeff Malott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|53
|Austin Poganski
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|233
|403
|636
|-49
|692
|50
|9
|33
|2482
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|244
|431
|675
|10
|747
|56
|8
|38
|2546
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|64
|3783
|3.03
|27
|27
|10
|4
|191
|2091
|0.909
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Eric Comrie
|16
|846
|2.69
|8
|4
|1
|0
|38
|440
|0.914
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|4677
|2.97
|35
|31
|11
|4
|229
|2531
|.904
|233
|403
|692
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|4677
|2.82
|42
|28
|7
|4
|217
|2466
|.906
|244
|431
|747
