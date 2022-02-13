At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 13

61 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway94720
Germany85114
United States55111
Netherlands54211
Sweden53311
Austria46414
ROC44614
China4318
Switzerland3058
Italy25411
Japan23510
Slovenia2226
Canada14813
France1629
Australia1214
South Korea1214
Finland1124
Czech Republic1012
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Hungary0022
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Belgium0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you