At Beijing
Wednesday, Feb. 16
85 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|7
|8
|28
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|United States
|8
|7
|4
|19
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|Sweden
|6
|4
|4
|14
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|ROC
|4
|8
|12
|24
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|Canada
|3
|4
|11
|18
|Italy
|2
|6
|6
|14
|Japan
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|South Korea
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Finland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1