At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 16

85 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway137828
Germany106420
United States87419
China74213
Austria67417
Sweden64414
Netherlands64313
Switzerland50510
ROC481224
France47213
Canada341118
Italy26614
Japan25714
Slovenia2327
South Korea1416
Finland1225
Australia1214
Hungary1023
New Zealand1102
Czech Republic1012
Slovakia1001
Belarus0202
Spain0101
Ukraine0101
Belgium0011
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

