At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

102 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway1581235
Germany107522
United States89623
Netherlands85417
Sweden85417
China84214
Switzerland72514
ROC6101329
Austria67417
France57214
Canada481325
Japan35917
Italy27817
South Korea2529
Slovenia2327
New Zealand2103
Finland1236
Australia1214
Hungary1023
Belgium1012
Czech Republic1012
Slovakia1001
Belarus0202
Britain0101
Spain0101
Ukraine0101
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

