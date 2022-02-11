At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 11

48 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Germany6309
Norway53513
Austria46414
United States45110
Netherlands4318
Sweden4127
China3306
ROC24612
Italy2428
Japan2248
Switzerland2057
Slovenia2125
Canada14712
France1506
Finland1124
Australia1113
Czech Republic1012
South Korea1012
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Hungary0022
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Latvia0011
Poland0011

