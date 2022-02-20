At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 20

109 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway1681337
Germany1210527
China94215
United States810725
Sweden85518
Netherlands85417
Austria77418
Switzerland72514
ROC6121432
France57214
Canada481426
Japan36918
Italy27817
South Korea2529
Finland2248
Slovenia2327
New Zealand2103
Australia1214
Hungary1023
Britain1102
Belgium1012
Czech Republic1012
Slovakia1012
Belarus0202
Spain0101
Ukraine0101
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

