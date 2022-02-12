At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12

55 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Germany75012
Norway63514
United States55111
Netherlands54110
Sweden52310
Austria46414
China4318
ROC34613
Italy25411
Japan2259
Switzerland2057
Slovenia2125
Canada14813
France1506
South Korea1214
Finland1124
Australia1113
Czech Republic1012
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Hungary0022
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Belgium0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

