At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 9

36 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway42410
Sweden4127
Germany4206
Netherlands3317
China3205
ROC23611
Austria2439
Italy2417
Slovenia2125
Canada1258
United States1517
France1506
Japan1124
Switzerland1034
Australia1012
South Korea1012
Czech Republic1001
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Hungary0022
Belarus0101
Finland0011
Poland0011

