At Beijing

Monday, Feb. 14

66 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway95721
Germany85114
United States76114
Netherlands64212
Sweden53311
ROC45817
Austria46414
China4329
Switzerland3058
Italy25411
Japan24511
France26210
Slovenia2226
Canada141015
South Korea1315
Australia1214
Finland1124
Hungary1023
Czech Republic1012
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Belgium0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

