At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 9

36 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
ROC23611
Norway42410
Austria2439
Canada1258
Sweden4127
Netherlands3317
Italy2417
United States1517
Germany4206
France1506
China3205
Slovenia2125
Japan1124
Switzerland1034
Australia1012
South Korea1012
Hungary0022
Czech Republic1001
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Belarus0101
Finland0011
Poland0011

