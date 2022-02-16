At Beijing

Wednesday, Feb. 16

85 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway137828
ROC481224
Germany106420
United States87419
Canada341118
Austria67417
Sweden64414
Italy26614
Japan25714
China74213
Netherlands64313
France47213
Switzerland50510
Slovenia2327
South Korea1416
Finland1225
Australia1214
Hungary1023
New Zealand1102
Czech Republic1012
Belarus0202
Slovakia1001
Spain0101
Ukraine0101
Belgium0011
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you