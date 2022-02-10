At Beijing
Thursday, Feb. 10
41 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Austria
|4
|4
|4
|12
|Norway
|4
|3
|4
|11
|ROC
|2
|3
|6
|11
|Canada
|1
|3
|6
|10
|United States
|3
|5
|1
|9
|Germany
|5
|3
|0
|8
|Italy
|2
|4
|2
|8
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Japan
|1
|2
|4
|7
|France
|1
|5
|0
|6
|China
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1