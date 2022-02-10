At Beijing

Thursday, Feb. 10

41 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Austria44412
Norway43411
ROC23611
Canada13610
United States3519
Germany5308
Italy2428
Sweden4127
Netherlands3317
Japan1247
France1506
China3205
Slovenia2125
Switzerland1034
Australia1012
South Korea1012
Hungary0022
Czech Republic1001
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Finland0011
Poland0011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

