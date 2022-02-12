At Beijing
Saturday, Feb. 12
55 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|6
|3
|5
|14
|Austria
|4
|6
|4
|14
|ROC
|3
|4
|6
|13
|Canada
|1
|4
|8
|13
|Germany
|7
|5
|0
|12
|United States
|5
|5
|1
|11
|Italy
|2
|5
|4
|11
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|1
|10
|Sweden
|5
|2
|3
|10
|Japan
|2
|2
|5
|9
|China
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|5
|7
|France
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|South Korea
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Finland
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Australia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1