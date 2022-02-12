At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12

55 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway63514
Austria46414
ROC34613
Canada14813
Germany75012
United States55111
Italy25411
Netherlands54110
Sweden52310
Japan2259
China4318
Switzerland2057
France1506
Slovenia2125
South Korea1214
Finland1124
Australia1113
Czech Republic1012
Hungary0022
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Belgium0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

