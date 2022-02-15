At Beijing

Tuesday, Feb. 15

72 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway95721
ROC46818
United States76316
Austria66416
Germany85215
Canada141015
Italy26513
Netherlands64212
Japan24612
China54211
Sweden53311
France36211
Switzerland50510
Slovenia2327
South Korea1315
Australia1214
Finland1124
Hungary1023
New Zealand1102
Czech Republic1012
Belarus0202
Slovakia1001
Spain0101
Belgium0011
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

