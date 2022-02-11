At Beijing

Friday, Feb. 11

48 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Austria46414
Norway53513
ROC24612
Canada14712
United States45110
Germany6309
Netherlands4318
Italy2428
Japan2248
Sweden4127
Switzerland2057
China3306
France1506
Slovenia2125
Finland1124
Australia1113
Czech Republic1012
South Korea1012
Hungary0022
New Zealand1001
Slovakia1001
Belarus0101
Spain0101
Latvia0011
Poland0011

