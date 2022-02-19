At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 19

102 of 109 total events

NationGSBTot
Norway1581235
ROC6101329
Canada481325
United States89623
Germany107522
Netherlands85417
Sweden85417
Austria67417
Japan35917
Italy27817
China84214
Switzerland72514
France57214
South Korea2529
Slovenia2327
Finland1236
Australia1214
New Zealand2103
Hungary1023
Belgium1012
Czech Republic1012
Belarus0202
Slovakia1001
Britain0101
Spain0101
Ukraine0101
Estonia0011
Latvia0011
Poland0011

