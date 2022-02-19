At Beijing
Saturday, Feb. 19
102 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|15
|8
|12
|35
|ROC
|6
|10
|13
|29
|Canada
|4
|8
|13
|25
|United States
|8
|9
|6
|23
|Germany
|10
|7
|5
|22
|Netherlands
|8
|5
|4
|17
|Sweden
|8
|5
|4
|17
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|Japan
|3
|5
|9
|17
|Italy
|2
|7
|8
|17
|China
|8
|4
|2
|14
|Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|South Korea
|2
|5
|2
|9
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Finland
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Britain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1