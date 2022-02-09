FGFTReb
RADFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jules221-20-21-7022
Mangum131-40-00-0013
Hart302-62-20-2027
Jeffers294-102-20-00210
Lipscomb110-50-01-1110
Williams315-112-31-30113
Stapleton273-83-61-4249
Joseph231-30-00-2012
Djonkam80-10-00-0150
J.Walker61-10-01-1002
Totals20018-519-155-2041948

Percentages: FG .353, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Hart 1-3, Mangum 1-4, Williams 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Stapleton 0-1, Jeffers 0-2, Lipscomb 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Jeffers 3, Hart 2, Jules, Lipscomb, Mangum, Stapleton, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Jeffers 3, Hart 2, Lipscomb 2, Stapleton 2, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WINTHROPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns134-70-31-3038
Claxton262-22-21-2026
Anumba321-31-20-7403
Buggs242-30-01-6324
McMahon231-43-50-0225
Talford279-124-64-90122
Hightower203-60-00-0138
Good170-30-00-5110
R.Jones160-32-20-0142
King20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4312-207-32121858

Percentages: FG .512, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Hightower 2-4, Buggs 0-1, Anumba 0-2, R.Jones 0-2, Good 0-3, McMahon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Claxton, Talford).

Turnovers: 18 (Buggs 6, Talford 4, Burns 2, R.Jones 2, Anumba, Claxton, Hightower, King).

Steals: 5 (Buggs 2, Claxton, McMahon, R.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Radford183048
Winthrop233558

A_1,611 (6,100).

