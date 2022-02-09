|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jules
|22
|1-2
|0-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|2
|Mangum
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Hart
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Jeffers
|29
|4-10
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Lipscomb
|11
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|31
|5-11
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|13
|Stapleton
|27
|3-8
|3-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|9
|Joseph
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Djonkam
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|0
|J.Walker
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-51
|9-15
|5-20
|4
|19
|48
Percentages: FG .353, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Hart 1-3, Mangum 1-4, Williams 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Stapleton 0-1, Jeffers 0-2, Lipscomb 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Jeffers 3, Hart 2, Jules, Lipscomb, Mangum, Stapleton, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Jeffers 3, Hart 2, Lipscomb 2, Stapleton 2, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WINTHROP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|13
|4-7
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Claxton
|26
|2-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Anumba
|32
|1-3
|1-2
|0-7
|4
|0
|3
|Buggs
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|4
|McMahon
|23
|1-4
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Talford
|27
|9-12
|4-6
|4-9
|0
|1
|22
|Hightower
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Good
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|0
|R.Jones
|16
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|King
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-43
|12-20
|7-32
|12
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .512, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Hightower 2-4, Buggs 0-1, Anumba 0-2, R.Jones 0-2, Good 0-3, McMahon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Claxton, Talford).
Turnovers: 18 (Buggs 6, Talford 4, Burns 2, R.Jones 2, Anumba, Claxton, Hightower, King).
Steals: 5 (Buggs 2, Claxton, McMahon, R.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Radford
|18
|30
|—
|48
|Winthrop
|23
|35
|—
|58
A_1,611 (6,100).