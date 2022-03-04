HIGH POINT (14-18)
Austin 0-10 0-0 0, Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Izunabor 0-3 0-0 0, Randleman 2-3 1-2 6, J.Wright 8-17 2-4 21, House 7-18 4-6 20, Holt 1-5 0-2 2, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 7-14 51.
WINTHROP (22-8)
Burns 5-9 0-1 10, Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Hightower 7-13 4-4 21, Anumba 3-4 4-8 11, Buggs 4-9 0-0 8, Good 1-5 0-0 3, McMahon 2-5 0-0 5, Talford 2-3 1-4 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-52 9-17 68.
Halftime_Winthrop 32-17. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-23 (J.Wright 3-6, House 2-7, Randleman 1-1, Williams 0-1, Austin 0-8), Winthrop 7-22 (Hightower 3-9, Anumba 1-1, Jones 1-2, McMahon 1-3, Good 1-5, Buggs 0-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor, Anumba. Rebounds_High Point 32 (Austin, J.Wright 8), Winthrop 37 (Talford 7). Assists_High Point 6 (J.Wright 2), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 5). Total Fouls_High Point 18, Winthrop 12.