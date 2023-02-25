|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Austin
|31
|6-16
|2-2
|4-10
|1
|3
|17
|Harvey
|28
|1-1
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|2
|House
|20
|4-14
|2-5
|2-3
|1
|3
|12
|Randleman
|29
|3-11
|4-5
|0-3
|5
|1
|10
|Thiam
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|3
|14
|Childress
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Williams
|15
|5-5
|1-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Izunabor
|14
|2-3
|3-3
|3-7
|0
|5
|7
|Holt
|7
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-68
|12-22
|13-39
|9
|22
|78
Percentages: FG .412, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Thiam 4-11, Austin 3-11, House 2-8, Childress 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Randleman 2, Taylor).
Turnovers: 7 (House 2, Williams 2, Austin, Harvey, Randleman).
Steals: 4 (Izunabor 2, Austin, Harvey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WINTHROP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Claxton
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|2
|Hightower
|36
|7-12
|8-10
|0-3
|1
|3
|25
|Talford
|37
|4-11
|7-9
|2-9
|1
|1
|15
|Harrison
|32
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|5
|7
|Whiteside
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon
|29
|5-10
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Lane
|27
|4-12
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|13
|McKelvy
|12
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Moore
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|19-26
|6-30
|9
|18
|84
Percentages: FG .474, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Lane 4-12, Hightower 3-6, McMahon 3-6, Harrison 1-2, Claxton 0-1, McKelvy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Talford 2, Harrison, Hightower).
Turnovers: 6 (Harrison 3, Talford 2, McMahon).
Steals: 3 (Hightower 2, McKelvy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|High Point
|34
|44
|—
|78
|Winthrop
|39
|45
|—
|84
A_1,504 (6,100).
