FGFTReb
HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Austin316-162-24-101317
Harvey281-10-22-5132
House204-142-52-31312
Randleman293-114-50-35110
Thiam375-130-02-91314
Childress181-30-00-1023
Williams155-51-40-00211
Izunabor142-33-33-7057
Holt71-20-10-1002
Taylor10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6812-2213-3992278

Percentages: FG .412, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Thiam 4-11, Austin 3-11, House 2-8, Childress 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Randleman 2, Taylor).

Turnovers: 7 (House 2, Williams 2, Austin, Harvey, Randleman).

Steals: 4 (Izunabor 2, Austin, Harvey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WINTHROPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Claxton191-20-02-6142
Hightower367-128-100-31325
Talford374-117-92-91115
Harrison323-50-00-3357
Whiteside50-00-00-0000
McMahon295-102-31-31215
Lane274-121-20-31013
McKelvy123-51-21-3127
Moore30-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5719-266-3091884

Percentages: FG .474, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Lane 4-12, Hightower 3-6, McMahon 3-6, Harrison 1-2, Claxton 0-1, McKelvy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Talford 2, Harrison, Hightower).

Turnovers: 6 (Harrison 3, Talford 2, McMahon).

Steals: 3 (Hightower 2, McKelvy).

Technical Fouls: None.

High Point344478
Winthrop394584

A_1,504 (6,100).

