HIGH POINT (14-16)
Austin 6-16 2-2 17, Harvey 1-1 0-2 2, House 4-14 2-5 12, Randleman 3-11 4-5 10, Thiam 5-13 0-0 14, Childress 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 5-5 1-4 11, Izunabor 2-3 3-3 7, Holt 1-2 0-1 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-22 78.
WINTHROP (15-16)
Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Hightower 7-12 8-10 25, Talford 4-11 7-9 15, Harrison 3-5 0-0 7, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McMahon 5-10 2-3 15, Lane 4-12 1-2 13, McKelvy 3-5 1-2 7, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-26 84.
Halftime_Winthrop 39-34. 3-Point Goals_High Point 10-33 (Thiam 4-11, Austin 3-11, House 2-8, Childress 1-3), Winthrop 11-29 (Lane 4-12, Hightower 3-6, McMahon 3-6, Harrison 1-2, Claxton 0-1, McKelvy 0-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor, Harrison. Rebounds_High Point 39 (Austin 10), Winthrop 30 (Talford 9). Assists_High Point 9 (Randleman 5), Winthrop 9 (Harrison 3). Total Fouls_High Point 22, Winthrop 18. A_1,504 (6,100).
